BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $139,447.77

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $139,447.77 and approximately $28.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.54 or 0.08234167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.00260603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00111362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013399 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY (CRYPTO:BLOC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

