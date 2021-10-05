Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,753 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.