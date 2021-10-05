BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,924 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tennant were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant stock opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tennant has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Tennant’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

