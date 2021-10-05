BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $457,000 Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 50.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,150,000 after buying an additional 233,012 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,046,000 after buying an additional 215,484 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,729,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 166,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.41 million, a P/E ratio of 90.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $106,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,711 shares of company stock worth $1,066,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.