BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $513,000 Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

