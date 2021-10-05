BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $536,000 Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of TCMD opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $898.30 million, a P/E ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

