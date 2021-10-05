BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 57,075 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.32, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.