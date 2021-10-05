BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $879,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPMT stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $740.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Taylor bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

