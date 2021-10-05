BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after buying an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 53.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 60,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.