Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Holdings Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $16,257,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $8,655,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $8,272,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $5,995,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

