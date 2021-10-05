Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Position Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

BCC stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

