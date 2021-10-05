Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BOOT. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Shares of BOOT traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 356,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,352. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Boot Barn by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

