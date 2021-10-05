Boston Partners Acquires 60,894 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,158,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,894 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Welltower were worth $262,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,878 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,293,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,652,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,703,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 896,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

