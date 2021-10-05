Boston Partners Acquires 68,538 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,657,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $208,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUZ opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

