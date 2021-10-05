Boston Partners Acquires 77,429 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,429 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Masco were worth $189,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Masco by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after buying an additional 333,740 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Masco by 1,370.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.