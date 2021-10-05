Boston Partners Buys 2,992,960 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,730,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992,960 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in US Foods were worth $296,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 448,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after buying an additional 2,210,344 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,792,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,210,000 after purchasing an additional 523,639 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,063,000 after acquiring an additional 957,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,837,000 after acquiring an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USFD stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.56 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

