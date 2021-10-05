Boston Partners Grows Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Boston Partners increased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 6.26% of EVERTEC worth $196,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,979 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,438,000 after acquiring an additional 37,947 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,229 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

