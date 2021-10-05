Boston Partners Grows Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 6.26% of EVERTEC worth $196,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 338,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after buying an additional 334,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 369,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 167,126 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVTC opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

