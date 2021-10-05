Boston Partners Has $189.44 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,429 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Masco were worth $189,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Masco by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after buying an additional 333,740 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Masco by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

