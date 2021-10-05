Boston Partners Purchases 358,368 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.34% of Newmont worth $172,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 386,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,088 shares of company stock worth $1,025,067. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

