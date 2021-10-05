Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,310,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 337,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.18% of BOX worth $340,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 73.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BOX opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -106.91 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

