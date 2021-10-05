BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBIO. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 90.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 117,276.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 99,169 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

