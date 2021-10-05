Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. 12,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,599. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alkermes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,250,000 after buying an additional 356,989 shares during the period.

Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

