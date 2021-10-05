Brokerages Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Athersys posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Athersys.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,277,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after buying an additional 138,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 421,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 390,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Athersys by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 148,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the second quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $300.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.