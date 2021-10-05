Brokerages Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05.

CLBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CLBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 256,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,341. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 271,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

