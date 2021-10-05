Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Announce -$1.20 EPS

Brokerages expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce ($1.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($1.78). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($2.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($6.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.12) to ($5.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,778,000 after acquiring an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 701,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,729,621. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

