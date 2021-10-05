Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce $430.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440.10 million and the lowest is $421.20 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $408.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.61.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 618,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,484,000 after acquiring an additional 76,818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

