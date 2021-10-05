Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.71 Million

Equities analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce $481.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $478.00 million to $485.32 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $424.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,546. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $851,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

