Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDUS. Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $429.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 82.58%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

