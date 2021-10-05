Brokerages Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.67. MarketAxess posted earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

MKTX stock traded up $13.71 on Tuesday, hitting $431.53. The company had a trading volume of 327,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,893. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $408.01 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

