Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report sales of $324.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.10 million and the lowest is $316.90 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $297.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 137,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.21. 1,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $98.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

