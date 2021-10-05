Brokerages Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Announce -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will report earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.12). Taysha Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

TSHA opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $713.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $154,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

