Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target at $5.70

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 10,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

