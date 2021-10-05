Brokerages Set Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) PT at $4.30

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLNW. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 313,924 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $295.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

