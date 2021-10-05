Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Target Price at $23.88

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

MUR opened at $27.68 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $200,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

