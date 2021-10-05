Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Price Target at $5.79

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWG. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

