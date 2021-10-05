Brokerages Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target at $25.03

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PASG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PASG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 4,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,052. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $500.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Passage Bio by 48.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 28.2% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 339,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

