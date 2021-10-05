Brokerages Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target at $25.03

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.03.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PASG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of PASG stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 4,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,052. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The company has a market cap of $500.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Passage Bio by 48.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 28.2% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 339,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Passage Bio Company Profile
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
