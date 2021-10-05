Brokerages Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) PT at $97.44

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.58. 1,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,128. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

