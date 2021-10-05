Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE RA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 245,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

