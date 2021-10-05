Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Brother Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $43.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

