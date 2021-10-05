BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.39 Million in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Credicorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.16. The stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.80%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.
Credicorp Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
