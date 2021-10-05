BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.39 Million in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Credicorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.16. The stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

