BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,000. Nuance Communications comprises 1.9% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 365,722 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,444,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 35,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,736. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -424.08 and a beta of 1.25. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.