BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Purchases 95 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,936 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.0% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.03. 171,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,761. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average of $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

