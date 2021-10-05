Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,043,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,387 shares during the quarter. Cabot accounts for 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cabot worth $173,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,884,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,153,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,649,000 after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Shares of CBT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. 5,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,149. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.75. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.