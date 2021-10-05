Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. 618,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,606. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 21.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 768,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 366,767 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 105,057.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

