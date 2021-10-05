Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $11,284,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 133.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 51.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,888,000 after acquiring an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $4,627,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $4,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ CZR opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $119.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.