Cairn Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,485 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.14. 20,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.14 and a 200-day moving average of $371.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.