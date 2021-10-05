Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CALX opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Calix by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Calix by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Calix by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

