Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

