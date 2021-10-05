Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BILL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $261.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.02. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.19 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,831,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total transaction of $3,417,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,005 shares of company stock worth $67,132,598. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

